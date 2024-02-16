Gov’t committed to ensuring socioeconomic balance - Fahmi

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The MADANI government is committed to ensuring socio-economic balance by providing exposure to the local community on digital literacy and online entrepreneurial skills, regardless of social status or locality, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the government is confident that initiatives such as the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) can generate income for the community, especially in rural areas, and eventually eradicate poverty.

Fahmi said PEDi, which initially offered collective Internet access in rural areas, especially for the less privileged, has evolved into a comprehensive centre capable of boosting the socio-economic status of the people.

“Each PEDi is equipped with Internet access and offers information and communication technology (ICT) training, digital entrepreneurship, and e-learning for the benefit of the local community, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), youths and students,” he said.

He was speaking at the Penang Entrepreneurs Connectivity and Development Empowerment Carnival at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic here today, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fahmi called on youths to explore other opportunities available, although many aspire to secure jobs based on their respective fields of study.

“When we talk about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the main emphasis is on producing competent workforce in specific fields through hands-on technical skills mastery.

“Among the TVET skills mastery areas include electrical installation and maintenance, light vehicle diagnostic service, food preparation and production, graphic design and others,” he said.

As such, he said students pursuing TVET education are fortunate because they master technical skills that can not only be turned into service and product-based businesses but also enable them to become employers themselves.

Fahmi said through various types of entrepreneurial training and encouragement, youths have the opportunity to operate their own businesses without having to move to the city to seek employment.

Separately, he said 4G coverage in populated areas in Penang has reached 99.88 per cent, while the percentage of 5G coverage in populated areas stands at 90.3 per cent.

“Through the JENDELA (National Digital Network) project, 120 new transmitter structures, 2,106 transmitter station upgrades (4G/LTE), and 308,072 fiber optic connection points (premises) have been completed,” he said. - Bernama