Govt urged to explore carbon credit sales as new income source: Senator

KUALA LUMPUR: A Dewan Negara member today urged that Malaysia explore a new way to increase national income via carbon credit sales as a new potential source.

Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian said Malaysia might stand to reap billions of ringgit from this carbon credit potential.

“As mentioned by the Malaysian Timber Council, this country has 18.27 million hectares forest area. The value of carbon credits in 2023 is estimated at between US$40 and US$80 per tonne (US$1=RM4.67).

“By taking a conservative value of US$20, the revenue from the sales of these carbon credits can increase the national income by RM432.8 billion every year.

“Within two years, we can pay off the national debt (from such revenue),“ he said while debating the Supply Bill 2024 for the second reading in the Dewan Negara today.

He also urged the government to work with other tropical countries such as Laos, Bolivia, Cameroon, Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Venezuela.

“We should be considered the ‘lungs’ of the world where more than half of our country’s territory is rainforest, with 27 per cent of it being permanent forest reserves.

“I hope and believe this is an opportunity for the country to find a more effective alternative source of income,“ he said. - Bernama