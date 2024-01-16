Graft: Civil servant fined RM30,000 for abusing his position

MELAKA: An assistant environmental health officer was fined RM30,000 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today for abusing his position by appointing his younger brother’s company as the supplier for nine supply works in 2018.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan handed down the sentence on Ab Hanif Ab Hamid, 43, after he changed his plea to guilty for three out of the nine alternative charges during today’s proceedings.

The court also ordered the accused to serve six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the three alternative charges, the accused, who served at the Jasin District Health Office (PKD), was charged with using his position to secure a contract for Thronez Enterprise, belonging to his younger brother, to supply equipment and goods to the government.

It involved the supply of necessities for the Jasin PKD’s Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Unit (BAKAS), namely the purchase of poison (RM5,000), toilet equipment (RM10,163.50) and grass-cutting machines (RM4,500), totalling RM19,663.50.

The offence was committed at BAKAS, Jasin PKD, between July 4 and Nov 2, 2018.

The accused was charged under Section 161 of the Penal Code, which provides maximum imprisonment for up to three years or a fine or both.

The court imposed a fine of RM10,000 for each charge, while the other six charges, which the accused claimed trial, are being ‘taken into consideration’ (TIC) under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code. -Bernama