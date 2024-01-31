Graft, money laundering probe on Daim ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigations on former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin is ongoing even after he was charged in court on Monday for failing to declare his assets.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigating officers are still looking into allegations of corruption and money laundering.

“After he was charged on Monday, under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act, our investigations into Daim continued for other cases.”

It is learnt that MACC officers are pursuing several other investigations against Daim, who owned banks, construction firms, real estate, ports, oil palm plantations and other businesses.

He said the investigations are being carried out under Section 23 of the MACC Act, which stipulates offences regarding abuse of power for gratification, and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

On Monday, Daim pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for failure to abide by MACC’s notice to disclose his assets.

The assets comprise Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad and Amanah Saham Nasional bank accounts, seven luxury vehicles including one Rolls Royce 2 Axle Rigid Body, three Mercedes Benz, one Jaguar XJS HE, one Austin Morris Austin and a Ford Prefect.

The assets also involve 38 companies, while the properties include 25 condominium units, houses and hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah.

Earlier, MACC seized Ilham Tower, a high-value commercial building located in Kuala Lumpur owned by Daim’s family.

On Jan 23, Daim’s wife Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid was charged in the Session Court with failure to declare her assets to the MACC.

The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

On Jan 10, when she was called for questioning at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, Naimah said it was public knowledge that Daim was a very successful businessman prior to joining the government.

“He was already known as a tycoon and multi-millionaire before taking public office 40 years ago,” she said.