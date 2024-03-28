PETALING JAYA: Heineken Malaysia Bhd and Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd will be increasing their beer prices by around five per cent from April 1, as reported by Sin Chew Daily.

Retailers have received official notice about the increase in price from the two brands, confirmed Petaling Jaya Coffeeshop Association chairman Keu Kok Meng.

“We were informed about the matter three weeks ago,” he reportedly said.

He added that the decision to increase the beer price was due increased operational and ingredient costs, as stated in their notice.