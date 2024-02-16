Home Ministry to hold discussions with MPs on proposal to amend POCA - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry will hold engagement sessions with all Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the sessions would be held frequently with MPs and various relevant parties to decide on the amendments.

“The MPs and relevant parties will be informed of the need for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to use POCA again to curb crimes.

“The ministry and the PDRM are ready to hold engagement sessions to show our openness on involving various parties, including on matters to improve POCA,” he said.

He told reporters this after a working visit to the Central Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Cheras here today.

“The ministry’s policy is not one of closed door but we need to listen to all parties regarding this matter.

We will involve more MPs and Senators because, finally, we need to present an accurate explanation to them before we move towards making any amendments,” he said.

Previously, the Federal Court declared Sections 4 and 15B of POCA as unconstitutional and contradict Articles 121 and 4(1) of the Federal Constitution because the provisions intrude into the judicial domain, thus violating the doctrine of separation of powers.

Two days ago, an engagement session was held and it was attended by, among others, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah. - Bernama