Humanity content to be increased in information delivery to people- Fahmi

SEPANG: The emphasis on humanity themes in information delivery to the people will be increased, said Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that this would be discussed with the agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) soon.

“I will discuss with several agencies where, previously, we had content funds focusing on nationhood, but maybe we need to focus on the human aspect.

“I will bring this to the agencies and we will implement them,“ he told the media after attending the World #QuranConvention 2023 programme here today.

Fahmi, who was a panelist in a discussion titled ‘Revealed Wisdom and Creative Media,‘ suggested that creative content providers should also incorporate Islamic values and noble values more into the content they produce.

“In the panel segment I attended earlier to discuss content issues, media, as well as some challenges and opportunities, I found it very beneficial.

“But I am also interested in understanding how we can implement it more deeply without necessarily using the Islamic label while ensuring the content itself is Islamic,“ he said.

He also said that more writing workshops should be conducted to unearth talents capable of producing creative content that upholds noble values and the like.

“In the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), there are several workshops specifically aimed at film scriptwriting, but perhaps we can organise other workshops by incorporating good values, Islamic values so that the content produced is professional, solid, and appealing,“ he said.

Themed ‘Serve To Be Served: A Divine Guidance From Surah al-Insaan,‘ the World #QuranConvention 2023 programme focuses on the importance of serving the ummah (Muslims) based on the teachings of the Quran and applying them in personal life, family, organisations, and the country, with over 1,800 participants.

The convention, under the auspices of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), is an initiative to encourage Muslims to read, understand, and implement the teachings of the Quran, shaping their thoughts and character based on the Quran and Hadith. - Bernama