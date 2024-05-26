I saw the roof fell on the cars - Putra Ria Resident

KUALA LUMPUR: At least six units have been affected when pieces of zinc were torn up from the roof of Block 94, Putra Ria Apartments, Bangsar and fell on six vehicles and three motorcycles at around 5 pm today.

Resident M Santha Kumari, 41, said her unit, which was on the 20th floor of the 22-storey apartment was unaffected even though the rear windscreen of a vehicle belonging to her family member was smashed.

“During the incident, I really saw the roof fly up and then fall and hit my sister’s car. The wind was so strong and it was raining, there’re a lot of children in my house, and my sister, who just gave birth, so I was quite concerned,” she said when met at the location of the incident yesterday.

She was shocked by the entire incident but was thankful that everyone was safe as only property was damaged.

Fellow resident Abu Bakar Hasnah, 43, who had just returned home to his mother’s home, was surprised to her a loud crash.

“I rushed out of the house and saw pieces of roof scattered at the bottom and had hit some cars at the parking area below.

“My wife managed to record a video and post it on Instagram and Tiktok to let people know about the incident,” he said, adding that he believed that the roof here was between 10 to 20 years old.

Lembah Pantai Resident Representative Council Sub Zone 1 deputy chairman Abdul Haniff Sulaiman said one unit on the 22nd floor required immediate attention as nearly the entire roof had been torn off, adding that this was the first time such an incident occurred and almost all of the damaged vehicles’ owners have lodged reported to him and the roofing contractor had also showed up to make an assessment for immediate attention.

“We have lodged a report with DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) and they have showed up tonight, the management company, Intra Harta Consultant Sdn Bhd also showed up to lodge a report.

“Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has instructed that an operations room be opened for affected residents to lodge necessary reports,”’ he added.