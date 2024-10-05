IBM Malaysia plays major role in Malaysia’s aerospace hub aspirations

KUALA LUMPUR: IBM Malaysia has played a significant role to position Malaysia as a hub for aerospace innovation, citing the transformation of Turkish Aerospace Malaysia (TUSAS Malaysia) in Cyberjaya as a recent “success story”.

“From a modest beginning, TUSAS Malaysia has expanded into a major engineering hub specialising in various aerospace projects,” new managing director and technology leader Dickson Woo said in a statement today.

”A prime reason for its rapid growth was the adoption of IBM’s Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) technologies, which significantly enhanced productivity and compliance with stringent international standards,” he said.

Woo, who assumed his new position earlier this month, said IBM Malaysia plays a pivotal role in accelerating development and ensuring end-to-end traceability in TUSAS Malaysia’s projects, which in turn reinforces Malaysia’s reputation as an aerospace innovation hub.

“This technological advancement, particularly in sectors such as aerospace, dovetails with the broader goals of the government under the MADANI Economy framework, and aims to create a more resilient and diverse economy,” he added.

Woo said he will align the company’s operations with the government’s vision for technological and economic resilience.

“Working with both government agencies and the local business community, IBM Malaysia is geared towards supporting this framework by enhancing productivity and fostering economic resilience across all sectors,” said Woo.

He said IBM Malaysia intends to harness its advanced AI and hybrid cloud technologies to propel digital transformation across various sectors, enhancing business efficiency and national competitiveness.

On the 2024 national budget’s focus on sustainability, Woo said he will steer IBM Malaysia towards major sustainability initiatives to align with national goals.

The company intends to leverage its technology platforms, including AI and hybrid cloud solutions, to transform sustainability ambitions into practical and actionable strategies for businesses in Malaysia.

“This strategic alignment enhances business efficiency while contributing to a healthier environment and sustainable development in Malaysia,” said Woo.

IBM Malaysia also aims to mitigate the challenges that organisations face when adopting sustainable practices by offering robust technological solutions to enable the integration of sustainability into core business processes. This includes overcoming technological barriers and enhancing data insights, which are significant hurdles for many companies.

“As we focus on AI and hybrid cloud technologies, we are setting industry trends, ensuring that IBM remains at the forefront of technological innovation,” said Woo.