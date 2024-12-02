IGP makes surprise visit to Nilai IPD, Mantin police station

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) today made a surprise visit to the Nilai district police headquarters (IPD) and Mantin police station lock-up, in Negeri Sembilan, to check the assignment of officers and personnel in the field.

Today’s surprise visit followed his visit to the Kajang IPD command centre (DCC) on Saturday (Feb 10), to personally monitor the daily operations of the Royal Malaysian Police’s front line.

Razarudin, in a post on his official TikTok account, said that the surprise visit was not to find fault or to impose immediate punishment.

According to him, the visit was more about reprimanding and correcting the practice of assignments, so as not to stray from the team’s path. - Bernama