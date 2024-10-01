International drug trafficking syndicate involving RM7.89 mln seizure busted

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have smashed an international drug trafficking syndicate from sharing information with Hong Kong Narcotics Bureau and seized various chemicals and drugs worth RM7.89 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said in a raid on a condominium in the capital last Friday, the police arrested a local man, a Hong Kong resident and a Mongolian woman aged between 25 and 48 years.

In an operation on the same day, the Hong Kong Narcotics Bureau, according to him, arrested a 26-year-old local man and woman believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities on the island.

“As a result of the raid, the police confiscated chemical powder weighing 74.03 kilogrammes (kg) and 7.41 kg of heroin base in Malaysia while 3.5 kg of heroin base was confiscated in Hong Kong with a total value estimated at RM7.89 million.

“Also confiscated were equipment for drug packaging as well as molds for making statues and frog-shaped figurines. All the seized drugs can be used by a total of 399,169 people,“ he said in a special press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here today.

Mohd Kamarudin said the modus operandi used by the syndicate was to turn the raided residential premises in the capital into a centre for packing the drugs before distributing them to the Hong Kong market.

“The arrested suspect is believed to have hidden the chemical powder and heroin base involved in the statue he made himself before wrapping it and using a courier service to send it to Hong Kong.

“When it arrives in Hong Kong, the chemical powder and heroin base involved are believed to be reprocessed to be made into heroin-type drugs for the market there,“ he said.

Preliminary screening tests by the police found that the Mongolian female suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine while a criminal record check, found the local man had a criminal record under the Common Gambling Act 1953.

“All the suspects were investigated in accordance with Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and were remanded for seven days from January 6 to 12 to assist investigation.

“Police will continue to track down the remaining members of the syndicate to be brought to justice. It is hoped the people will channel information related to drug trafficking activities in their vicinity,“ he said. - Bernama