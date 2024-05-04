Internet safety, connectivity among issues discussed at ministries meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Child safety online was one of the topics raised in the internet-related issues discussion between the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said safeguarding children in the social media ecosystem remains a priority for the ministry.

“...we are committed to continuously protecting children from any cyberbullying, grooming, and sexual harassment threats,“ she said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry is ready to assist the Ministry of Education in ensuring safe internet usage.

Also discussed at the meeting, according to Fahmi, was the issue of internet connectivity in schools.

“The Ministry of Communications is prepared to assist the Ministry of Education in ensuring that students and teachers can benefit from better internet connectivity,“ he said.