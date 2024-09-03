Ipoh integrated railway station plan to go - Loke

TAIPING: The Transport Ministry has opened a Request For Proposal (RFP) to continue with the Ipoh Railway Integrated Development (iRide) plan based on the concept of transport on demand (TOD).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said RFP is only open to public participation in the short term of between two to three months before it is evaluated after the project has been postponed.

According to him, the government is giving attention to the iRide project as it is expected to generate a positive multiplier effect on Perak’s economy.

“Currently MOT has given priority to this project and is only waiting for the RFP because it has been delayed since it was launched in October 2019, and then there was a change in government besides the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the delay, the government basically intends to continue this project as soon as possible and the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah has been infomed of the progress of the project when I spoke to him recently as he hoped the project can continue,“ Loke told media here today.

Earlier, Loke inaugurated the Taiping Member of Parliament and State Assemblyman Community Centre which was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming who is also Perak DAP chairman and Deputy Education Minister, Wong Kah Woh who is also Taiping Member of Parliament.

Previously, the iRide development plan covering an area of 78 hectares around Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) Ipoh station was launched on Oct 10, 2019.

The collaboration project of the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) is expected to develop an area of 27 hectares in an integrated manner as a transport hub.

Development in the area is broken down according to specific segments including affordable housing, hotels, educational institutions, commercial, green and mixed areas to ensure this development is balanced and comprehensive.

Meanwhile, Loke said MOT together with KTMB will relaunch the special KL-Ipoh ETS Express service operation outside the festive season in the near future.

“The express train will operate outside the festive season, daily with at least one or two trains per day.

“The re-introduction of the express service will help those who often go back and forth in a day between the two cities, as it shortens the travel time from two hours and 40 minutes to just two hours,“ he said. - Bernama