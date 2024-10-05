IPT students can access ministries, agencies’ research info in two weeks - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: In the next two weeks, students of higher education institutions (IPT) will have access to existing information and findings of research at ministries and government agencies in an effort to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that access will be provided through cloud computing, coordinated by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI).

“... cloud computing is currently limited, (but) with our new policy, we want to expedite (access to information and research for students)...I want MOSTI to give its agencies another reminder so that students can have access to them and their information (and research findings).

“I give two weeks for all research bodies involved in inter-ministry research to be ready to give access to all universities.”

Anwar said this during the ‘Temu Anwar’ session as part of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024 (MY AI NEXUS 2024) programme at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Earlier, Anwar also launched the AI Faculty of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Malaysian Artificial Intelligence Consortium (MAIC) and AI Talent Roadmap for Malaysia 2024-2030.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir in his speech said AI Faculty was successfully established in less than four months following a request by the government with its curriculum developed and pioneered by local and foreign experts in the AI education and industry.

He said the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), through the AI Faculty, has also established the Malaysian AI Consortium consisting of public and private universities in Malaysia, each of which will have a specific area of focus.

“MOHE accept this call to move Malaysia faster to lead this future niche area in line with the global digital transformation boom. This effort requires the cooperation of various parties and this is the step taken by MOHE through the Consortium in facing the advancement of AI.

“Indirectly, the development of AI involves the entire ecosystem including IPT, public and private agencies, as well as related industries,” he said.

Zambry said the country needs to prepare to make a change in the national education system by utilising AI, where the UTM AI Faculty will be the catalyst for an integrated education system for the technology.

At the same time, he said the country’s economy will also be transformed into a new form of economy integrated with AI, to drive sustainable and competitive growth.