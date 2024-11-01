Isetan of Japan introduces ‘The Table’ dining concept at Suria KLCC Mall

KUALA LUMPUR: Isetan of Japan Sdn Bhd through Isetan Kuala Lumpur is having its ‘The Table’ dining concept at Suria KLCC Mall, presenting a collection of restaurants serving authentic and premium Japanese foods and drinks.

The Table was first made popular at Isetan The Japan Store before opening its doors at Isetan The Gardens Mall in 2022.

Isetan Kuala Lumpur sales and merchandising general manager Kenichiro Asako said The Table is helmed by its flagship outlet The Oriental Park, an all-day dining experience for lovers of bold and vibrant Asian flavours.

“Its Pan-Asian fusion cuisine draws inspiration from the rich flavours of Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and Malaysian gastronomies. Each unique dish takes diners on a culinary journey across the region with every bite.

“Whilst The Table’s proposition of quality and distinct Japanese flavours and ingredients are evident in its menu, other regional dishes and tastes are innovatively presented putting together an exciting culinary showcase,“ he said in his speech at the launching ceremony, here last night.

Meanwhile, Isetan of Japan Sdn Bhd assistant general manager (food and beverage division) Kazutake Kamisawa said the Oriental Park is an ideal location for all dining occasions because of its sophisticated yet cosy interior and ambience, topped with its strategic view of KLCC Park and Symphony Lake.

“It is an ideal place, be it for having drinks with colleagues, a laid-back family lunch, a romantic dessert date or a friendly catch-up over coffee.

“Private gatherings are also possible with its well-appointed private rooms,“ he said.

Patrons are encouraged to download ‘The Table by Isetan’ mobile application to earn points with every expenditure made at The Table restaurants which can be used to offset future dining bills.

Other perks include exclusive deals and offers, the latest news and updates from The Table restaurants, as well as the chance to earn extra points with the Invite and Earn programme.

The app can be downloaded from Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit https://www.isetankl.com.my/the-table-by-isetan-app/.–Bernama