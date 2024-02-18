Israeli attacks on Rafah forced my wife, 30 others seek refuge in home - Nadir Al-Nuri

BANGI: “Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Palestine, happened regardless of the time and my wife and children are now sheltering in a house there with about 30 other individuals,“ said Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Describing the situation in Rafah as extremely distressing, he expressed relief that his wife Reem Al-Minawi and their seven children are still safe and can be contacted.

“Israel is currently carrying out an aerial attack or precise attacks directed at their designated targets.

“...so far, there have been no ground attacks, but if they were to occur, there would be a risk of thousands of casualties,“ he told reporters after the Bina Semula Gaza (BSG) high tea function here today.

Affectionately referred to as Nadir Al-Nuri, he said that the people in Rafah currently depend on canned food to stave off their hunger.

“... Alhamdulilah, they’re still alive, and that’s more than enough for me. I always find myself unable to sleep at night when I think about their situation,“ he said.

About 100 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Hamas-run health ministry.

The statement revised the ministry’s earlier toll of 52 people killed in the strikes.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October last year. The Israeli attack has killed at least 28,775, injured more than 68,552 others, and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. - Bernama