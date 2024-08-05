Istana Budaya to increase rate of Panggung Sari rent

KUALA LUMPUR: The rental rate for Panggung Sari, the main stage at Istana Budaya, is expected to be increased once the building’s improvement and maintenance works are completed in early 2026.

Istana Budaya director-general Zubaidah Mukhtar said the rental for the prestigious stage has not been amended for the past 25 years.

“We have maintained the rent at the same rate for 25 years, which is RM15,000, and the amount is no longer relevant since Panggung Sari has the kind of technological sophistication that is on par with other theatres worldwide.

“This time, we need to be calculative (and rent) must be according to the requirements of every production and no more at a flat rate,” she told reporters after officiating the launch of the “Lambang Sari Series: Resilience and Triumph” programme here on Tuesday (May 7).

She said the new rental rate would be announced before the reopening of Istana Budaya in January 2026.

“We will discuss with the Valuation and Property Services Department, which will assist us to evaluate and give a reasonable rental rate that is in line with current prices,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zubaidah said that the National Symphony Orchestra (OSK) will perform the first series of the “Lambang Sari Series: Resilience and Triumph” programme at the PETRONAS Philharmonic Hall (DFP) on May 18.

The performance will be led by conductor Nasran Nawi, who will lead 39 musicians from OSK and will feature solo pianist Muzaffar Abdullah

Concert tickets are already on sale at RM88, RM108, RM180 and RM280 (suite/per seat) and ticket reservations can be made on DFP’s official website at https://www.dfp.com.my/lambang-sari-series-resilience-and-triumph.

Istana Budaya also offers promotional ticket prices with discounts of 30 per cent for civil servants by using the code (GOV30) and senior citizens (SENIOR30). Each purchase must be accompanied by the Discount Code and ID.

Students and OKU cardholders can purchase tickets directly at the DFP Box Office counters by showing their student ID or OKU card.