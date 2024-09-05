Johor condemns attacks on three football players: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government strongly condemns and views seriously the recent incidents of violence against three football players.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he would not compromise with any party triggering issues which can jeopardise harmony and security in the country.

At the same time, he urged Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) supporters not to lose hope and to continue showing high sportsmanship spirit and professionalism in providing full support to the team for every match.

“As a JDT supporter, I am disappointed with the decision of Selangor FC not to attend the Malaysian Super League and Charity Shield match scheduled for this Friday, despite assurances from the Inspector-General of Police and the Johor chief police.

“Johor police have also agreed to deploy 1,500 police personnel to monitor the security aspects of the match,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz expressed congratulations and gratitude to the JDT team for their willingness, commitment and professionalism to play the scheduled match based on the safety assurance given by police.

On May 2, national player Akhyar Rashid was injured after being assaulted and robbed in Terengganu.

On May 5, Selangor FC and national player Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns in an acid attack by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

On May 7, JDT midfielder Safiq Rahim also became a victim of violence when a motorcycle pillion rider smashed his car windscreen while he was driving near the JDT Training Centre on Jalan Sri Gelam in Johor Bahru.