Digital Ministry to push for new policy on 5G private network rollout - Gobind

GEORGE TOWN: The Digital Ministry will discuss with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to push for a new policy on 5G private network rollout in a move to encourage more adoption of 5G technology by industries.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the policy is to look into 5G spectrum use and move towards digital transformation for all key sectors including health, manufacturing, agriculture and aquaculture in this country.

“How are we going to empower and encourage the adoption of 5G networks when it comes to industrial test cases? When you have industries that require this technology and the technology is available, then I think there is a role for the government to play to make sure there is access to this technology.

“This 5G private network enterprise is bespoke and can be catered to meet the requirements of a particular industry. Every industry will have its own business modules and this why private networks can approach the necessary parties and propose to them what is required.

“It will be a design network that specifically tailors to their requirements,” he told reporters after a visit to Clarion Malaysia’s private 5G-enabled smart manufacturing plant here today.

Global automotive supplier specialising in in-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) equipment, Clarion Malaysia, today showcased its successful trial of Malaysia’s first 5G-enabled advanced manufacturing line, powered by YTL Communications’ Yes 5G Private Network and Cnergenz’s smart manufacturing solutions.

Gobind said all light industrial areas and major industrial parks in this country should also be prepared and wired up to adopt 5G private networks.

He said the 5G network reaches 80.5 per cent coverage of populated areas (COPA) in the country, and for Penang, 90 per cent.

Touching on Clarion Malaysia’s groundbreaking use of private 5G and IR4.0 technologies in advanced manufacturing, Gobind described the collaboration with automation technologies from Cnergenz and Dassault Systèmes as a significant step in advancing Malaysia’s IR4.0 ambitions.

“5G is not just for consumers; it will play a significant role in driving productivity and competitiveness for Malaysia. Having world-class public and private 5G networks will help drive significant economic uplift to the country,” he said.

Clarion Malaysia’s smart facility deploys Yes’ high-capacity, ultra-low latency Private 5G connectivity to support mission-critical operations and security requirements, while Cnergenz provides smart manufacturing solutions such as cloud-based inventory systems and AI-powered Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Clarion Malaysia’s production line.