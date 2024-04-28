Johor MB urges Felda to enhance quality of educational infrastructure

SEGAMAT: The Johor government has called on the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to enhance the quality of educational infrastructure in its settlements.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this would, in turn, improve the education standards of Felda children and empower them to contribute to the development of Felda communities throughout the country.

“We need to take care of our children in Felda by enhancing their education quality, improving the skills of our young people so that they can eventually contribute without requiring government support,” he said at the launching ceremony of the Segalanya Felda Carnival in the Segamat Region at Felda Pemanis Satu here today.

Also present were Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, state Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resource Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip.

Onn Hafiz reaffirmed the state government’s steadfast support and called upon the people to trust Felda management’s capability to lead the important agenda for the Felda community.

The two-day Segalanya Felda Carnival, which began yesterday, aims to showcase entrepreneurial and cultural activities and Felda products to the public.

It features programmes such as ‘Semarak Subuh’, people’s sports, a motor convoy and Rahmah Sales.

