Johor police chief confirms receiving bomb threat email

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police chief CP M Kumar confirmed receiving an email with a bomb threat this morning.

He said the email was sent to the official Johor police chief email and was believed to have been sent by the same individual who also sent a similar threat to the Johor Bahru City Council Tower in Bukit Senyum here today.

“Checks revealed the email used the same address that was used several years back. We believe the individual is the same and the account used is fake.

“We are in the midst of identifying the email sender and will announce any developments later,” he told reporters after visiting personnel on duty for Ops Selamat at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here tonight when asked about the bomb threats to several government premises in the state today.

Kumar said the emails sent were hoaxes aimed at causing tension and concern among the public.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat was reported to have said that three government premises in the South Johor Bahru area had received bomb threats via emails today. - Bernama