Johor Regent to perform Friday prayers at Abu Bakar Mosque tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will perform the Friday prayers with the people at the Abu Bakar Mosque here tomorrow.

According to a post on The Royal Johor Facebook, it will be the first time Tunku Mahkota Ismail performs the Friday prayers with the subjects in His Highness’ capacity as the Johor Regent.

It said the Raja Muda of Johor Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail will also be in attendance.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail was appointed the Johor Regent on Jan 28 following His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s ascension to the federal throne.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara yesterday.