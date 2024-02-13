JPJ issues 125 summonses, seizes three motorcycles in special ops

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 125 summonses in an integrated operation codenamed Ops Khas Motosikal conducted on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here yesterday.

Penang JPJ, in a statement today, said it also seized three motorcycles for excessive modification during the operation carried out with the police and the state Environment Department (DOE).

“In the operation from 4 pm to 7 pm, JPJ issued 125 summonses, while the police issued 60 summonses and DOE issued 25 notices for various offences.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders are advised to comply with regulations and laws while on the road to avoid enforcement action. Road safety is our collective responsibility,” the statement read.

In the same statement, JPJ also said they had seized two workers’ buses in a special operation called Operasi Khas Bulan Perayaan at Simpang Ampat, Nibong Tebal.

It said that one bus was driven by a foreigner who had no driving licence or Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, while the other was driven by a local man who also had no driving licence, PSV licence, vehicle licence (road tax) and expired Puspakom certification. - Bernama