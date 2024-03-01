Kampung Bujuk Orang Asli build shed on hill to escape from wild elephants

GUA MUSANG: About 50 Orang Asli from the Temiar tribe in Kampung Bujuk, Pos Bihai, had to build a temporary shed on a hill after their settlement was encroached by wild elephants yesterday.

One of the residents, Ajid Anjang, 55, said that it was the second time that they experienced an anxious and frightening situation, as the wild elephants encroached on their village and damaged crops.

“The first incident occurred in October last year. When these wild elephants reappeared, nearly 50 residents feared for their safety to remain at home.

“That’s why we agreed to temporarily stay in the shed because we feel the hill is the safest, especially for children and the elderly,” he said when met by reporters here, today.

Meanwhile, Asu Pandak, 65, said that after noticing the presence of the wild elephants in the village around 1 am, he immediately alerted his neighbours to seek refuge on higher and safer ground.

“When the wild elephants reappeared, we were afraid and feared that the same thing might happen again. So we had to run away and seek shelter, while we waited for the animals to return to the forest.

In October last year, nine Orang Asli families in Kampung Bujuk were forced to leave their homes for fear of attacks by wild elephants, which not only caused damage to their dwellings but also to their crops.

”We have reported the incident to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan/Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director Zarina Razlan confirmed that the department has received a report about the incident.

“We will send food to Pos Bihai today so that residents of Kampung Bujuk will also receive the assistance. We hope this aid can ease their burden,” she said, adding that the department hoped to get cooperation from Perhilitan in dealing with the problem of wild elephants in the village. -Bernama