Kedah to review Syariah Court hierarchy - MB

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state government will review the arrangement of the Syariah Court hierarchy in the state from a ‘three-tier hierarchy’ to a ‘four-tier hierarchy.’

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government will explore the addition of another court level after the Lower Syariah Court, the Syariah High Court and the Syariah Appeal Court.

“This is to allow litigants another opportunity to appeal after the Syariah Appeal Court. This will indirectly elevate the positions of Syariah Judges to higher positions than before,” he said during the state assembly meeting here today.

He said Syariah judiciary is a state judicial aspect that needs continuous enhancement in line with the values of Islamic justice.

He said the proposal by Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah for the establishment of the Syariah Court to be incorporated into the Kedah State Constitution is welcomed and will be studies as soon as possible.

In another development, Muhammad Sanusi said the current status of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) project is in the final activation stage to complete the registration of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage the project.

He said the state government, on Nov 22 last year, had signed an agreement with investors to establish the SPV named Kedah Aerotropolis Holdings Sdn Bhd (KAHSB).

“After completing this process, the injection of funds by investors totaling RM2.5 billion will be implemented according to the agreed schedule,” he said.

The sitting was adjourned until a date to be announced later. - Bernama