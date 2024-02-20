Kelantan JIM detain 34 illegal immigrants under Ops Sapu and Ops Kutip

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department (JIM) detained 34 illegal immigrants in and around Kota Bahru under Ops Sapu and Ops Kutip on Sunday and yesterday, for various offences.

Kelantan JIM director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said through the operation which started at 9 am, 16 enforcement officers screened 40 foreigners.

“Through the screening process, 34 were found to be illegal immigrants, aged between one year to 47, comprising 23 men, four women, two boys and five girls.

“They were from several countries, namely Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India and Thailand,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Faizal also urged members of the public to channel information to the department about illegal immigrants or any illegal activities carried out by foreigners in their respective areas.

“Stern action will be taken. We will not compromise with anyone who tries to protect illegal immigrants or those who employ illegal immigrants. We will find those behind such action,” he said. -Bernama