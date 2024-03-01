Kelantan recovers from floods, only seven evacuees in Pahang as of 4 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods have fully receded in Kelantan and the remaining relief centre (PPS) in Pasir Mas housing 26 victims from seven families has been closed as of 4 pm today.

According to the latest flood report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of flood victims in Pahang remains at seven people from two families, housed at a PPS in Maran.

Meanwhile, observations from the Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetry Station show that two rivers are at the danger level, namely Sungai Arau in Perlis, which is on a rising trend, and Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Johor, which is dropping.

The report said 18 roads were closed due to floods, slope failures and damage, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli in Hulu Perak, Perak; and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Johor. -Bernama