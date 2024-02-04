King: Observe meaningful teachings of Al-Quran in last 10 days of Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today called on all Muslims in the country to observe the meaningful teachings of Al-Quran during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

His Majesty expressed this because the stability and harmony that exist will be destroyed if Muslims fail to uphold the values ​​brought by religion.

“This failure will lead to conflicts that ultimately bring about humanitarian crises,” His Majesty posted on Facebook.

Sultan Ibrahim also urged Muslims to make the Quran a guide to live in this multi-racial and multi-religious society with respect for one another and not harbour negative assumptions about others.

“May our country always be spared and protected from extreme elements that threaten global wellbeing,” the King said. -Bernama