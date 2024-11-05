KKB by-election: 12 police reports lodged, five investigation papers opened

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12 police reports for various offences were received with five investigation papers opened during the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election (PRK) campaign period that ended today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that since the campaign period started on April 27, two arrests have been made based on reports and seven of the total reports involved only preventive action by police.

“The two men arrested were investigated under Section 4 (A) of the Elections Act 1954 and charged in court. As for the other four investigation papers that were opened, no arrests were made,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 1,133 officers and policemen from the Selangor contingent were assigned to control the situation in the by-election.

“A total of 194 campaign permits and 81 ceramah permits were approved for parties and individuals contesting in the by-election,” he said, adding that no untoward incidents occurred during the by-election.

“Selangor police would also like to thank all candidates who contested as well as their supporters for complying with the stipulated rules,” he said.

The KKB by-election for the Selangor state assembly, which saw a four-cornered fight between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong (DAP), 58, on March 21 due to cancer.