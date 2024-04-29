KKB by-election: Pang takes up challenge to reveal academic results

HULU SELANGOR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao today uploaded her academic results in the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) in reply to the challenge raised by PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari recently.

In a post on Facebook, Pang, 31, who is representing the Unity Government to defend the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state seat in the by-election, uploaded the results of excellent achievements by obtaining 5As in all subjects in UPSR.

The five subjects are Chinese (comprehension and writing test), Bahasa Melayu (comprehension and writing), English, Mathematics and Science.

Pang who is also the former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government and the publicity secretary of Pekan Ampang DAP Branch, also recorded excellent results in the SPM by obtaining 10As.

The excellent results were obtained for Bahasa Melayu, English, Moral Education, History, Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Chinese.

“Yang Berhormat Pasir Mas Tuan Ahmad Fadhli Shaari asked about my UPSR and SPM, so here is the answer.

“I am indebted to the teachers who have taught me. A mere thank you is not enough in return for the devotion in educating me,“ she said.

Pang also thanked her parents for never neglecting their children’s education.

Previously, the media also reported that the academic qualifications of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khairul Azhari Saut were disputed, and following that, the acting head of Bersatu Hulu Selangor has uploaded the transcript of the results of the Executive Master of Business Management from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah ( UMPSA).

The KKB by-election, which saw a four-cornered contest involving Pang, Khairul Azhari, Hafizah Zainuddin of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set the voting day for the by-election on May 11, while early voting is on May 7.