KKB Polls: Go out to vote with peace of mind as safety assured - S’gor police

SHAH ALAM: The public need not worry about voting in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election tomorrow because public order and security are assured, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said voters can fulfil their responsibilities without any concerns as security forces are present at all locations to maintain order.

“Selangor police guarantee the safety of voters and they can go out to vote without any worries.

“Voters and the parties involved are advised to park their vehicles in appropriate places and to follow the instructions of the officers on duty,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hussein also reminded candidates and their supporters to always respect and adhere to the legal requirements throughout the voting process tomorrow.

He said all parties should refrain from touching on the 3R issue (royalty, religion and race) and avoid any provocations that could jeopardise public order and security.

Hussein said five investigation papers were opened involving two arrests during the campaign period from April 27 until yesterday.

He said the five investigation papers involved Sections 4 and 4(A) of the Election Act 1954, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

“Out of the five investigation papers, two local men have been charged in court,” he said, adding that no ceramah and campaigns were conducted without a permit.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).