KKR, MOT, KPKT forge cooperation on road maintenance

KUALA LUMPUR: A strategic collaboration has been forged between the Public Works Ministry of Public Works (KKR), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) in the implementation of road maintenance in the country.

KKR, in a statement today, said the involvement of the three ministries is mainly because their jurisdiction and enforcement are interconnected and require cohesive synergy in overcoming road safety issues.

An engagement session on the matter was held at KKR yesterday and attended by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, as well as the top management of the three ministries.

“The engagement session discussed cross-ministerial cooperation in finding the best mechanism to deal with the issue of road damage related under the jurisdiction of the respective ministries.

“Other key matters discussed included the strengthening of cooperation between ministries to resolve road damage complaints received through the MYJalan application,“ according to the statement.

According to KKR, since the launch of the MYJalan application on Aug 24 last year until last March 29, it has received 13,391 complaints related to various road issues with 26.51 per cent of complaints involving roads under the ministry.

“Thus, this engagement session is very significant in ensuring that user complaints can be resolved with the serious involvement of other road owners to ensure the comfort and safety of motorists, It said.

The discussion between KKR, MOT and KPKT also touched on the proposed establishment of an action committee consisting of all representatives of road owners which will be tasked to, among others, report on the action taken over complaints of road issues.