KPKT open to suggestions on nomination of villages as UNESCO World Heritage Sites

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is always open to suggestions regarding the nomination of any village as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix) said the MADANI government approach is to always welcome the nomination of traditional Malay villages, including in Sabah and Sarawak, as proposed UNESCO World Heritage sites, provided they meet the stipulated criteria.

“If there is an application from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) of Malaysia, KPKT, together with the Department of National Heritage and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will consider and scrutinise the proposal.

“However, this matter will be coordinated by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development since traditional Malay villages come under its jurisdiction,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the Royal address at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Nga said UNESCO had stipulated six criteria for World Heritage Site nomination.

They comprise the need to represent human creativity; exhibit an important interchange of human values; bear a unique testimony to a cultural tradition or to a civilization which is living or which has disappeared; architectural and technological aspects that illustrate significant stages in human history; human interaction with the environment; and associated with events, with beliefs or artistic and outstanding literary works.

“To nominate any village as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the village’s location must have outstanding universal significance and meet at least one of the six selection criteria,” he said. -Bernama