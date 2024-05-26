KPKT targetting 70% participation in Zero Waste Community programme by 2025

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) aims for 70% participation of residents in the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in the Zero Waste Community (KOSIS) programme by 2025 to create a prosperous, clean and more sustainable community.

Its deputy minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that so far, 60% of residents from 17 PPRs nationwide have joined the programme since its launch in 2019.

“Overall, the programme has successfully collected 461,685.64 kilogrammes of recyclable waste, equivalent to RM138,502.20 and 47,026.30 kg of used cooking oil, equivalent to RM117,558.19.

“This programme helps PPR residents generate income through recycling (converting recyclable items into cash) and will further expand KOSIS as a means to achieve the national recycling rate target of 40% next year,“ she said.

She made these remarks to the media after officiating the Urban Community Sustainability Programme (PKKB): People’s Housing Programme Rental Community Carnival (PPRS) Pinggiran Putra 3 here today.

Aiman Athirah, in her speech, said that the programme, managed by the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), aims to provide communities with the opportunity to participate in recycling activities.

She said this aligns with the National Community Policy, which empowers local communities to actively engage in the maintenance and management of public and shared property, as well as developing inclusive communities to achieve well-being and sustainable development.

“SWCorp will hand over the management of KOSIS Centres to Joint Management Bodies (JMB) or local residents’ associations once community awareness and participation in recycling reaches a significant level.

“This decision is a significant step in empowering communities to manage KOSIS Centres according to their own needs and preferences. The KOSIS Centre at PPRS Pinggiran Putra has been selected as one of the centres to be handed over to the residents’ association or JMB this year,” she said.

She added that the transfer of other KOSIS centres to communities and residents’ associations will be coordinated gradually starting this year.