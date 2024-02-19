KPWKM plans one Anjung Kasih YKN in each state

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) plans to establish at least one Anjung Kasih Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) or temporary accommodation in each state.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who is also chairman of YKN Board of Trustees, said that currently there are 19 Anjung Kasih YKN facilities nationwide and the latest is at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) here.

“We have received requests from various hospitals in the country to reduce the burden on patients and their caregivers. God willing, at least one Anjung Kasih will be built in every state, but there are also states that will have two or three of these facilities especially Sabah and Sarawak,“ she said after launching the Better Brighter Anjung Kasih (YKN)-Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) at HRPZII here today.

Nancy said that 96,338 people had benefitted from the Anjung Kasih YKN which was first established in 2006.

She added that TNB had made a RM1.5 million sponsor to establish the Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN-TNB, which is the first project in the state. - Bernama