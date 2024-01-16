KPWKM to collaborate with Gardenia KL to empower ‘Bengkel Daya’ programme

SHAH ALAM: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) plans to collaborate with Gardenia Bakeries KL Sdn Bhd (Gardenia KL) to further empower the Bengkel Daya programme.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the programme, supervised by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), would be a potential collaborative initiative for skill enhancement and technological knowledge sharing, particularly in baking and pastry arts.

“This will assist Bengkel Daya’s trainees in elevating their product quality. Moreover, creating job openings for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and young people from JKM institutions, as they often struggle to find jobs in the general market.

“This also aligns with Gardenia’s ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts via the Gardenia Cares programme, and such collaboration will shine a brighter light on our ministry’s target demographic, addressing their specific needs more effectively,” she said in her speech at the Gardenia Factory Tour programme relaunch here today.

Bengkel Daya is a workshop under JKM specifically for PWDs who are unable to obtain employment in the open market. It provides training and employment opportunities in various fields, including bread and pastry making, to help them earn a source of income.

Currently, the JKM manages two Bengkel Daya in Klang, Selangor and Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Nancy said the ministry consistently values and embraces partnerships and support from private organisations like Gardenia KL, which played an invaluable role as a partner in aiding victims of natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Gardenia KL chief executive officer Koh Chin Huat said the company has been very active in its community outreach programmes through Gardenia Cares and has worked with JKM in helping victims of natural disasters such as floods throughout the years.

“From the end of 2023 until now, we have contributed more than 300,000 units of products worth approximately RM420,000. Gardenia KL is committed to continuing our support and contributions to this cause,” he said.

Koh also said that the Gardenia Factory Tour programme was relaunched today after being suspended for almost four years since March 2020 due to the Movement Control Order and the December 2021 floods. -Bernama