Police investigate GISBH over alleged orphan fraud scheme to solicit donations

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating the possibility of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) deceiving the public into donating by claiming that the 572 children living in homes run by the company who were rescued during Op Global were orphans, while in fact, they were the children of its members.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigations also revealed that the children in these homes were instructed to claim they did not know their parents, who were members of the company.

“They won’t admit that these are their children; instead, they claim they are orphans because some of them have ‘bin’ or ‘binti’ Abdullah. This could be a ploy to collect donations, which might then be used for other purposes,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) today.

He added that the offence could be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, as some of the members questioned also denied that the children were theirs.

Razarudin also revealed that some members had up to four wives and 34 children, many of whom were placed in the company’s charity homes.

“Out of 34 children, only two lived with him. If you asked for the names of the other 32 children, he might not even know them,“ he said.

Razarudin also reported that to date, 138 accounts linked to GISBH have been frozen, involving RM882,795.94, with an additional 15 accounts closed.

Additionally, 22 vehicles of various types, estimated to be worth RM1,872,085, and 14 properties, whose value is still under investigation, have also been frozen.

The freeze was carried out under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA), while the seizures were made under Section 45(2) of the same act.

“Sixteen vehicles worth RM2,078,000, 26 animals, including nine horses, 14 rabbits, and three peacocks, as well as RM18,650 in cash, were also seized,” he said.

Razarudin also denied negative perceptions that the police neglected the animals that were seized, clarifying that the Department of Veterinary Services and local authorities were involved in the care and inspection of the animals.

“Before disposal orders are obtained from the court, the police are responsible for ensuring the animals are fed and cared for,” he added.

Regarding phase four of Op Global launched on Sept 21, Razarudin said 35 investigation papers have been opened, and 156 individuals, including 80 men and 76 women aged between 18 and above 65, have been remanded until Sept 28.

He said investigations were opened under the Child Act 2001, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, the Immigration Act 1959/1963, and Section 298 of the Penal Code.

“A total of 187 victims were rescued in this phase, comprising 100 men and 87 women, including 13 individuals over the age of 18,” he said.

Razarudin added that a child in a GISBH-run charity home in Tapah, Perak, believed to be a victim of abuse, was also rescued after a video of the child being stomped on went viral on social media.

Additionally, the police opened an investigation paper under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation of Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.