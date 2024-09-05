KPWKM will assess aid to be extended to Md Rizal’s next of kin - Nancy

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) is currently assessing the type of aid that can be extended to the family of Md Rizal Atan, who tragically passed away after being struck by a falling tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail on Tuesday.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that the assistance would to some extent alleviate the burden on his family, especially considering his wife, Nor Pahidah Mat Zaman, is unemployed.

“Their three children are in school, while one has yet to start. We sympathise with the plight of this family and will try to provide the necessary help.

“We will gather information about the family from Md Rizal’s sibling who happens to work with the Department of Social Welfare,“ she said.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting Md. Rizal’s family at their home in Section 24, here today.

Nancy also presented the family with RM3,000 in cash as well as food supplies from the National Welfare Foundation to ease their burden.

Earlier, media reports stated that Md Rizal, 47, employed as a personal driver, died when a tree fell on him while he was on his way to a hotel in the capital city to pick up guests for his employer’s company.