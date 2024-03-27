Local man duped by ‘Datuk’ lawyer over land sale

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed receiving a report from a local man who claims to have been deceived by a lawyer with a Datuk title, over the sale of his land valued at RM1.4 million in Sepang, Selangor.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix), said they received the report from the 54-year-old man on March 16.

He said the victim had met with the suspect and agreed to engage the law firm to oversee the sale of the victim’s ancestral land.

“The land was successfully sold for RM1.4 million and the victim received a payment of RM381,110. According to the agreement, the suspect was tasked with managing the sale proceeds to settle payment with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and to deliver the remaining balance to the victim.

“However, to date, the suspect has not fulfilled this obligation and the case is currently being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code,“ he said during today’s weekly JSJK media briefing.

Meanwhile, Ramli informed that JSJK has opened five investigation papers related to investment fraud involving the Small and Medium Industry (IKS) in Sabah, with a total loss value of RM745,685 since January.

Through the investigations, we found that this scheme began operating in 2019 and promised substantial returns to investors purportedly based on the concept of hibah (gift).

“The returns offered were up to RM1 million for every RM1,000 invested, and investment offers were made face-to-face through acquaintances and relatives,“ he said.

According to him, victims would then attend seminars and courses and once convinced by the investment scheme offered, they would begin transferring money to the provided account.

However, after the money transfer was completed, Ramli said the victims did not receive the promised profits, adding that the case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and conduct thorough reviews before participating in any investment scheme, particularly those that promise excessively high profits,“ he said. -Bernama