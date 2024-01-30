Loke: MOT targets 40,000 taxi drivers under Perkeso protection this year

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry (MoT) aims to protect some 40,000 taxi drivers in the country under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) by expanding the social safety net to this group.

Its minister Anthony Loke said this initiative is also aimed at safeguarding the welfare of taxi drivers, most of whom are senior citizens and military veterans.

“(Many of) these individuals may not have (contributions) with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or protection from Perkeso... if anything happens to them, at least the initiative we provide can offer protection to this group.

“This initiative is among our efforts to help the people with the proceeds collected from the vehicle registration number plates (NPI) bidding, the benefits of which are given back to the people,” he told a press conference on NPI today.

Details on the (Perkeso) initiative, however, will be announced after proceeds from the NPI bidding series for the number plate GOLD ends on Feb 5, Loke said.

“We already have the figures, and we also know the financial implications... the details will be announced after the completion of the GOLD bidding series,” he said.

In another development, Loke said the backlog of driving licence issuances would be addressed promptly, and details would be announced later.

“We know that there are backlogs for driving licences, and we will handle it and expedite the process... we have had discussions, and one of our approaches is the E-Testing, which will be announced after the Chinese New Year.

“We will also provide incentives to expedite this process. I don’t want to announce it yet; there are a few details to be worked out. After Chinese New Year, I will visit a driving academy and we will provide details,” he said. -Bernama