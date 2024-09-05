Lone doctor making big difference

PETALING JAYA: Since childhood, Dr Mohammed Hazimi Abdul Razak, now 40, has always had a heart for the underprivileged and wanted to serve them in some meaningful way.

As a general practitioner today, his dream finally came true when he launched Pertubuhan Doktor Prihatin on Oct 22, 2021. The organisation offers a free ambulance service and home visits to those who cannot reach him on their own for medical treatment.

His dedication to his work fuelled his passion and he now serves communities in Semenyih, Kajang, Bandar Baru Bangi, Beranang and Putrajaya.

“Nurse Nurul Amira Norhashimi, 33, and ambulance driver Rizal Mohd Tahir, 50, joined me to help people get the healthcare services they require. Our goal is to support those who have trouble accessing medical professionals.

“With just a team of three, the service has been operating for two years, while we have been offering free in-home blood collection facilities for a year.”

Whether it be due to financial constraints, geographical limitations or other barriers, the team challenged themselves to extend a helping hand to those who require medical assistance the most.

He said the inspiration for establishing the ambulance service struck him when he witnessed his father’s struggles due to a medical condition.

“Initially, I began conducting free visits during the Covid-19 pandemic using my car before acquiring the ambulance, which was donated by Kuan Chee Heng, who is also known as Uncle Kentang. I am deeply grateful to him for his help.”

Mohammed Hazimi said healthcare systems were under pressure at the time and resources became scarce, but he refused to be deterred by such challenges and continued serving the underprivileged.

“Shortage of personal protective equipment increased patient loads, and the ever-present risk of infection were just a few of the hurdles we faced.”

His dedication drew public attention and in January, he was selected as a recipient of the MyHero 4.0 award by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Expressing gratitude for having his ambulance service and in-home care for bedridden patients recognised, he said he never imagined his initiative would garner such recognition and resonate so deeply within the communities he serves.

“The prestigious MyHero award serves as a significant source of motivation for my family, team and me.”

Understanding the indispensable role of healthcare in society, Mohammed Hazimi and his team are committed to expanding their services to better serve the people.

“To achieve this goal, we are actively seeking additional volunteers from the medical field. Their expertise and dedication will be crucial in extending our reach and impact.

“Through our ambulance service, we ensure individuals in medical emergencies receive prompt and reliable transport to healthcare facilities. This potentially saves lives.

“I hope more medical professionals will join us and provide their expertise to our cause.”