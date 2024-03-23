LPS to be issued for additional bus services ahead of Aidilfitri

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Transport will issue Temporary Change Permits (LPS) for additional bus services ahead of Aidilfitri,“ said Minister Anthony Loke.

He said these extra services would involve buses requested by bus transport operators, mainly for trips to the east coast and northern states.

“We are granting LPS for tour bus services, particularly on routes to the east coast and the north, which will see increased demand as people travel back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri. Before issuing the licence, we also conduct background checks on the companies,“ he told reporters after breaking fast with community leaders at Taman Coral Heights Community Hall in Sikamat.

The Seremban member of Parliament also donated RM2,000 to mosques and RM1,000 to surau to facilitate Ramadan programmes in their respective areas.

Loke urged that the community leaders and mosque and surau committees emphasise the importance of road safety to residents through programmes conducted during Ramadan.

Loke said according to road accident statistics, an average of 16 to 18 deaths occur over a two-week period as observed by the ministry.

“It’s crucial for road users to prioritise road safety, with community leaders, particularly at mosques and surau, spreading awareness during the Ramadan religious programmes,” he said.