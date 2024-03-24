MACC nabs senior police officer, recovers more than RM2 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer of the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of taking bribes to protect people involved in illegal activities.

Sources said MACC found cash amounting to more than RM2 million when they checked several premises belonging to the senior officer.

The officer was arrested after he turned up to give his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days starting today,” said a source.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the arrest.

