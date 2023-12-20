Malacca CM assures no hotel room rates hike during TMM 2024

MALACCA: The Malacca government assures that the rates for hotel rooms and other accommodation will not be increased throughout the Visit Malacca Year 2024 (TMM 2024), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix).

“We will monitor and observe to ensure room rates are not increased throughout TMM 2024 because hotel and accommodation operators in Malacca will experience a higher influx of visitors next year,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Lucky Draw and Discount Coupon Campaign in conjunction with TMM 2024 and the Malacca State Tourism Master Plan 2035 here today, which was also attended by the State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Exco Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Ab Rauf said the lucky draw winners stand a chance of winning five cars, three electric motorcycles, and a boat, all worth more than RM500,000 during TMM 2024.

He said the conditions of the lucky draw include a stay of three days and two nights at a selected hotel in Malacca and a spend of RM500 at the hotel.

“The lucky draw will be held three months once throughout TMM 2024 and visitors can obtain the tickets at 10 selected hotels,“ he said.

He added that visitors will also be allowed free entry to the Malacca Zoo, Malacca Taming Sari, and the Malacca River Cruise on February 20 next year, which is a public holiday in conjunction with the Declaration of Independence of the Federation of Malaya. -Bernama