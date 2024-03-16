Malaysia is the only country in the region to exceed pre-pandemic tourism levels as travel picks up across the Southeast Asian region.

According to travel insights intelligence firm The Outbox Company, Malaysia achieved a full recovery rate of 116.69% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels - the highest among its regional counterparts.

Thailand topped the list as the country with the highest number of tourists in 2023 with 28 million international visitors, followed by Malaysia at 20 million and Singapore with 13.6 million.

The study found that the overall recovery rate for Southeast Asian countries stood at 72% in December 2023, with Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia surpassing their tourism targets.

The total number of international tourist arrivals in Southeast Asia increased by 22%, totalling 97 million throughout the year.

The increase in tourist arrivals during December 2023 alone further highlights Malaysia’s growing popularity, where it welcomed 2.3 million international visitors, marking a 36% rise from the previous month, placing the country just behind Thailand, which remained the top destination with 3.3 million, a 23% increase.

Looking ahead to 2024, the tourism landscape in Southeast Asia appears promising, with expectations of continued growth, particularly from diversified markets including China.

This achievement sets Malaysia a positive tone for its future in attracting international visitors and further strengthening its status as a key player in the Southeast Asia tourism industry.