Malaysian army rations a crowd favourite at MADANI Govt One Year Anniversary Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Military rations prepared by the Malaysian Armed Forces have turned out to a surprise hit among visitors at the three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Damia Hasan, 33, shared that the rations rekindled childhood memories for him, as his father was a Royal Malaysian Navy salary clerk in Tanjung Gelang, Kuantan, who often brought home such military rations for his mother to prepare for their meals.

“I haven’t had this food since my father retired 15 years ago, and this here has really brought back some sweet memories,” he said, citing the sardine meal as his favourite.

He was willing to come all the way from Kuantan with his friends to sample the various meals on offer, including chicken and beef curries, rendang, sardines and biscuits, along with the various items on sale at the assorted stalls and food trucks.

Another visitor, Akid Zulqarnain, 15, from Putrajaya, said that he was attracted to the unique military rations, which he tasted for the first time at the programme.

“Seeing how the rations are prepared at the Armed Forces’ exhibition booth using the combat kitchen allows me to imagine how our military carries on with daily life on the battlefield,” the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan 14 (1) student said.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces personnel, Sgt Mohamad Dahalan,37, said over 1,000 ration packs were prepared to allow visitors the opportunity to enjoy the unique military rations, which are not available on the open market.

The Royal Service Corps 91 Central Supply Depot personnel also shared that they had prepared three kilogrammes (kg) of white rice, daging masak hitam and stir-fried cabbage to be given to visitors.

The Malaysian Armed Forces also took the initiative to screen the film MALBATT: Misi Bakara for visitors, a movie based on the true story of brave Malaysian military personnel serving under the auspices of the United Nations.

Private sector employee, Siti Normah Najib, 40, said she missed out on watching the film in cinemas previously, and took her husband and children here to watch the film today as she wanted to know how the story unfolded.

“I was quite affected when I watched the film as I was touched by the sacrifice and bravery of our men serving internationally,” she said. - Bernama