70 % fatal accidents involve motorcyclists, says Kelantan police chief

GUA MUSANG: Seventy percent of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists and pillion riders were recorded between April 1 and 26, revealed Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

“This percentage is based on 40 fatal accidents that occurred in the state. Motorcycles contributed the most, with 29 out of 31 motorcyclist fatalities,“ he said.

“We conduct operations regularly, such as Op Samseng to find out the causes. We found motorcyclists performing wheelies, which can endanger their own lives and others,“ he told reporters after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Dewan Tanjung, Gua Musang District police headquarters, last night.

Muhamad Zaki said several areas frequented by these motorcyclists have been identified, and police are monitoring their dangerous activities.