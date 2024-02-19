Man charged in court for assaulting his mother

GEORGE TOWN: A man was charged at the Sessions Court and Magistrate’s Court here today after he assaulted his mother last week.

The accused, Poh Lee Aik, 45, plead not guilty to four counts, including injuring his mother when he caned her repeatedly, during separate proceedings in front of judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim, and magistrates Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin and Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi.

He was charged in the Sessions Court with deliberately harming his mother, 69, by caning her repeatedly on her head and body at a house in Taman Lembah Hijau, Lorong Gangsa at 7 pm, Feb 13 under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A.

Deputy public prosecutor Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal did not offer bail as it was a serious offence and the accused lived with the victim in the same address, while Poh, who was unrepresented, sought bail, stating he needed to seek treatment for high blood pressure and had to support two school-going children who were in the custody of his ex-wife.

Judge Mohammad Khalid denied bail and set March 19 for case mention.

Meanwhile, Poh was charged at the Magistrates Court for the second and third charges of threatening to kill or deliberately injure his mother by caning her repeatedly at the same time, date and place under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila set March 19 for case mention and allowed bail set at RM7,000 with one surety for both charges, with the additional condition that the accused was not allowed to harass the victim.

Finally, Poh was also charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with administering methamphetamine to himself at 6 am, Feb 14 at the Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department office in the Timur Laut district police headquarters at another Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi set April 24 for the pathology report and allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety. - Bernama