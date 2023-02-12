Man who fell on track run over by train at Dato’ Keramat LRT station

KUALA LUMPUR: A 27-year-old man died when he was run over by a Light Rail Transit (LRT) train after he fell onto the track at the Dato’ Keramat LRT station tonight.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operation Commander Mohd Fabell Md Yasin the department received a distress call at 9.05 tonight about the incident.

The victim was run over by the train and pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

“Efforts to extricate the victim was done with the cooperation of the LRT technician who managed to reverse the train to enable firemen to remove the victim’s body from the LRT track,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Fabell said the remains of the victim was handed to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) in a statement tonight said following the incident, services to the Kelana Jaya route was disrupted and passengers had to wait for a long time.

The statement added that alternative rail services, including support bus services were activated to assist the commuters.

“Rapid Rail will cooperate and work with the authorities to carry out an investigation into the incident. We wish to apologise for any inconveniences caused due to the incident,” said the statement.–Bernama