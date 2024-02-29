MBSA to formulate guidelines with pilot EV charging project for PBT in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is currently conducting a pilot project aimed at formulating comprehensive guidelines for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at the local authority (PBT) level in Selangor.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the pilot project was implemented following the guidelines for installing EV vehicle chargers issued by the federal government in September 2023.

“This pilot project carried out by MBSA will be more focused on the state of PBT and areas under the Selangor government to get feedback before implementing the incentives,“ she said.

Jamaliah was replying to a supplementary question by Dr Afif Bahardin (PN-Taman Medan) on whether the Selangor government plans to make it mandatory to provide charging points for EV vehicles in new housing development projects.

In the meantime, Jamaliah said that according to state government records, a total of 681 units of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCB) have been built in Selangor, involving the efforts of the government and the private sector so far.

He also said that the state government is encouraging the use of EV vehicles with the target of providing 1,000 EV charging bays by 2025.

“At the same time, the state government through PBT such as the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has provided a free parking scheme for hybrid and electric vehicle users since 2011.

“Apart from that, the Selangor government is in the final stages of discussions regarding the proposal to give incentives as an effort to increase the use of EV vehicles by extending free parking scheme for its users throughout the state by local authorities to be implemented this year.​ -- BERNAMA